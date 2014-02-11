Do you have a winter emergency kit for your car? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Do you have a winter emergency kit for your car?

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Don't be caught in your vehicle unprepared for a winter storm. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has a list of items you should have loaded in your car before a storm.

According to AAA, you should pack:

  • Mobile phone with emergency numbers (fully-charged battery with charging cable)
  • Drinking water
  • First aid kit
  • Non-perishable snacks
  • A bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter)
  • Snow shovel and ice scraper
  • Blankets and extra warm clothing
  • Flashlight with extra battery
  • Jumper cables
  • Basic tool kit
  • Critical medication
  • At least 3/4 full tank of gasoline.


Also, park vehicles away from trees. Even after a storm is over, trees can uproot from heavy ice and fall over.

If a tree is over a bedroom, have those people sleep in a room out of potential harm's way.

