Do you have a winter emergency kit for your car?

Don't be caught in your vehicle unprepared for a winter storm. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has a list of items you should have loaded in your car before a storm.



According to AAA, you should pack:



Mobile phone with emergency numbers (fully-charged battery with charging cable)

Drinking water

First aid kit

Non-perishable snacks

A bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter)

Snow shovel and ice scraper

Blankets and extra warm clothing

Flashlight with extra battery

Jumper cables

Basic tool kit

Critical medication

At least 3/4 full tank of gasoline.



Also, park vehicles away from trees. Even after a storm is over, trees can uproot from heavy ice and fall over.



If a tree is over a bedroom, have those people sleep in a room out of potential harm's way.