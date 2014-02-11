Hundreds of flights canceled at Southern airports

ATLANTA (AP) - As a winter storm with potential to coat the South with ice and snow moves in, nearly 900 flights have been canceled at three of the region's major airports.

Tracking service FlightAware shows that before dawn Tuesday, 894 flights for the day had been canceled into and out of the main airports in Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte, N.C.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the main hub for Delta Air Lines, led the nation in Tuesday flight cancellations with 368.

Delta is allowing customers expecting to travel through several Southeastern cities from Tuesday to Thursday to make free one-time changes to their itineraries. The waiver applies to travelers passing through Atlanta; the Carolinas; Huntsville, Ala.; and Norfolk, Va.

