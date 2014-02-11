Former officer going to jail for looking at porn in patrol car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former officer going to jail for looking at porn in patrol car

GREENEVILLE, TN (WBIR) -- A former Greeneville auxiliary police officer will spend more than three years in jail for looking at child pornography on the job.

Herbert Eugene Miller pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

The investigation started after a patrol officer found a disturbing internet search history in one of the patrol cars and told his superiors.

Investigators found several explicit images on the hard drive and determined Miller was using the car when the searches were made.

