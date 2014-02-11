Some lanes becoming impassable on I-75 in GA - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Some lanes becoming impassable on I-75 in GA

CALHOUN, GA (AP) - State transportation officials say that some lanes of Interstate 75 between Chattanooga,., and Atlanta's northwest suburbs were becoming impassable as snow spreads across north Georgia.

Authorities say that some of the iciest conditions were being reported around Calhoun, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported that some lanes of southbound I-75 were blocked in the Resaca area just north of Calhoun shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Nearby, on the east edge of Calhoun, authorities reported that some northbound lanes of I-75 were blocked.

WSB-TV reported that vehicles were using one lane on the interstate to get through the area.

