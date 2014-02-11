UPDATE: Paul's forecast for Wednesday

(WRCB) - Well, here we go!

Part 1 of this storm complex hit today and created major problems south of the city. NE AL was particularly hit hard with over 5 inches near Ft Payne. I think south of the city will be hit hard again on Wednesday. The event will start with a mix of sleet, rain and snow and then change over to snow all over.

The heaviest amounts will be in the Blue Ridge mountains with a good 6-8" possible. It all depends on elevation, because it will be colder on the highest areas. I think north of the city and NW of the city will have the least amount with 1-2" maybe 3". From Chattanooga to Cleveland and around most of the Metro area I expect 2-3" maybe 4". South of Ringgold 3-5" is likely possibly 6" in a few spots.



Highs will be in the mid to upper 30's on Wednesday and in the low 40's on Thursday. Temperatures will not be frigid with this storm and winds are expected to be light. On Friday we should see some rain showers move in and they should end mixed with a few very light snow showers. No accumulation with this system. Friday's highs will be in the upper 40's.



This weekend will be dry with highs Saturday in the mid 40's and mid 50's expected for Sunday. Next week should be in the 50's.



Traveling south of Dalton tomorrow will be very treacherous!



For Wednesday:

8am... Wintry Mix, 35

Noon... Wintry Mix to Snow, 33

5pm.... Snow, 33