Shirley Temple, iconic child star, dies at 85

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Shirley Temple, the curly-haired child star who put smiles on the faces of Depression-era moviegoers, has died. She was 85.



Publicist Cheryl Kagan says Temple, known in private life as Shirley Temple Black, died surrounded by family at her home near San Francisco.



A talented singer, dancer and actress, Shirley Temple was America's top box-office draw from 1935 - the year she turned 7 - until 1938. She was credited with helping save 20th Century Fox from bankruptcy with films such as "Curly Top" and "The Littlest Rebel."



She retired from films at 21 and later became active in politics. She held several diplomatic posts, including ambassador to Czechoslovakia in the late 1980s.



