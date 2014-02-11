Shirley Temple, iconic child star, dies at 85 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shirley Temple, iconic child star, dies at 85

Posted: Updated:

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Shirley Temple, the curly-haired child star who put smiles on the faces of Depression-era moviegoers, has died. She was 85.
    
Publicist Cheryl Kagan says Temple, known in private life as Shirley Temple Black, died surrounded by family at her home near San Francisco.
    
A talented singer, dancer and actress, Shirley Temple was America's top box-office draw from 1935 - the year she turned 7 - until 1938. She was credited with helping save 20th Century Fox from bankruptcy with films such as "Curly Top" and "The Littlest Rebel."
    
She retired from films at 21 and later became active in politics. She held several diplomatic posts, including ambassador to Czechoslovakia in the late 1980s.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.