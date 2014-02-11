Car hits pedestrian, 1 taken to hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Car hits pedestrian, 1 taken to hospital

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

One person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Hamilton County Tuesday morning.

Dispatch says they responded to Bay Hill Drive early Tuesday on two people hit by a car.

Disptach says the driver of the vehicle thought they were in park and rolled into the two pedestrians.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

 

