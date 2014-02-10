Local utility crews already working severe weather elsewhere

While we prepare for this round of storms local crews have already been hard at work.



Restoring power to those affected by last month's ice storm, in Arkansas and up in the Northeast.



It hasn't been an easy trip for the 135 men deployed. On Saturday one of the bucket trucks skidded on ice, and rolled several times near Brinkley, Arkansas.



The two workers on board were not injured. These crews average one trip a month to anywhere that needs the help. Another 300+ men are getting ready Monday night for what is coming to our area.