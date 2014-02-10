Deal warns drivers of road conditions during winter weather

The Department of Public Safety has been handing these flyers out to truck drivers and encouraging them to not go to the downtown metro area of Atlanta and also asking them to put chains on their tires.



We spoke to a truck driver who said he drives to Atlanta frequently and doesn't know what to expect.



"I missed it by that much," said John Serradell.



A truck driver for 28 years, John Serradell has been was one of the few who missed the winter weather two weeks ago while driving in Georgia.



But after receiving a flyer from the Department of Public Safety, warning him of what's likely to come, he knows he won't be as lucky this time.



"I've been to Georgia a lot and I've never experienced hazardous conditions down here except for rain," said Serradell. "I haven't been down here in the snow and ice, so if it does happen, it will be the first time down here."



Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued a warning to drivers today to be careful while on the roads.



"We're definitely ahead of the game this time and we're ready and prepared and ready to react as quickly as possible," said Deal.



Serradell tells Channel 3 driving in the snow and ice can be dangerous for everyone, especially when drivers don't take the conditions into consideration.



"The ones that get us into trouble the most are the ones that have the four wheel drive and stuff like that. They go sailing by us, they don't care and they're usually the ones that are in an accident down the road," said Serradell.



However, if the conditions get bad enough, Serradell says he won't risk it.



"Before I put the chains on I'll find a place to park, I'll go to a truck stop. I won't drive in that," said Serradell.



They're encouraging all drivers to stay off the roads unless you have to be out. They say if you do have to get out, drive slowly and keep plenty of space between you and the vehicles in front of you.



