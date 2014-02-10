Winter weather drives up sales at hardware stores

The winter weather is driving business at local hardware stores.



The Southside Ace Hardware sold more than a thousand pounds of ice melt Monday alone.



Shelves that once housed a variety of space heaters sit bare. Chris Scutella says customers started pouring in at the first mention of the winter weather.



Most who were caught by surprise by the last batch of snow and ice aren't taking their chances, stocking up on everything from generators to propane.

Chris Scutella, Ace Hardware manager, "I can tell you we have a 500 pound tank outside, and it's at about 15 percent, so it's about empty."



Scutella says he has ordered more propane from his distributor and is hoping to meet the demand.