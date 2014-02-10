Meals on Wheels makes special delivery

Snow or not people need to eat.



The food delivery service "Meals on Wheels" is preparing for their clients that depend on them to receive food.



The Southeast Tennessee Area Agency of Aging and Disability's director that oversees the Meals on Wheels program tells Channel 3 several rounds of special deliveries were sent out Monday, just in case bad weather hits Tuesday and Wednesday.



Employees and volunteers filled up brown bags with non-perishable items. Some staples that were packed; canned veggies, meats, beans, peanut butter and cereal.



The director says each delivery should hold a person over for about five days or until conditions are safe enough for a hot meal to be delivered.



If you would like some information about the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency of Aging and Disability that works with Meals on Wheels, their number is 866-836-6678.