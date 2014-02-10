UPDATE: Officer placed on leave following arrest - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Officer placed on leave following arrest

A developing story about the arrest of a Chattanooga police officer.

Not many details are known at this hour, but Chattanooga Police Detective Michael Early was arrested in Rutherford County, near Nashville this past weekend.

He's charged with simple domestic assault. 

Early has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

We bring you more details as they become available. 

