School Board Chair Mike Evatt will not run for re-election - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

School Board Chair Mike Evatt will not run for re-election

Posted: Updated:
Mike Evatt Mike Evatt
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County School Board Chair Mike Evatt said today that he will not seek a second term.  The election for new Board members will be August 7, and the qualifying deadline for potential candidates is April 3.  Evatt released this statement, addressed to "Friends and Family."

I am announcing today that I will not pursue re-election for District 9 School Board.
     This decision was made after much prayer and consideration. Recent career changes as well as family responsibilities have led me to this decision.  
    It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your District 9 School Board representative and Chairman for the past 3 ½ years.  
        My heart will always be with the school system and the many wonderful people there. I hope to return to public service in the future in some capacity.
    I will always believe that the strength of our community is directly related to the strength of our public schools.
    Thank you to all who have supported me and my family these past 4 years, especially to my lovely wife who has always been there for me.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.