Bean to barista: Perfectly brewed coffee a growing trend in foodie groups

There is a good chance that you're drinking a cup of coffee as you read this, but how much thought did you put into where it came from, how it was harvested, ground, roasted and brewed, or if the water temperature was in the recommended 195- to 205-degree range?

Serious coffee crafters and drinkers are pondering all that and more. Like cigars a decade ago and craft beers more recently, people are discovering there is more to having a good cup of coffee than choosing a favorite brand or a sugary additive.

This new wave of coffee lovers doesn't begrudge anyone who wants a little pumpkin spice or cream and sugar in their mug, mind you, but they believe a really good cup has very little added to it. For them, it's all about how you get from bean on the bush to coffee in the cup.

