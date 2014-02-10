Poll: Haslam job approval takes dive

MURFREESBORO, TN (AP) - The latest Middle Tennessee State University poll shows Gov. Bill Haslam's job approval has dropped since last spring.

The poll released Monday shows the Republican governor slid from 61 percent, the last poll rating, to 47 percent.

Poll director Ken Blake says the decrease occurred primarily among the state's Democrats and political independents.

Approval among Democrats fell from 52 percent to 42 percent, while independents dropped from 69 percent to 41 percent.

Among the governor's fellow Republicans, approval came in at 68 percent, statistically the same as the 67 percent among the GOP last spring.

The poll conducted last month surveyed 600 Tennessee adults. It has an error margin of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

