Times Free Press names Cooper as Free Press Editorial Page Editor

Veteran journalist Clint Cooper has been appointed editorial page editor for the Chattanooga Free Press.

A native of Chattanooga, Cooper started working at the Chattanooga Free Press in 1980.

At the Free Press and Times Free Press, he has worked as both an editor and reporter and has a background in news, sports and feature writing. Most recently, he covered faith and religion for the Times Free Press.

Jason Taylor, president of the Times Free Press, said Cooper understands the Chattanooga area and respects the tradition of the Free Press editorial page.

