Tenn. lawmakers: VW incentives threatened by UAW

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are threatening that the state could turn off the spigot of incentives for Volkswagen if workers at the German automaker's plant decide this week to approve union representation.

State Senate Speaker Pro Tem Bo Watson in a news conference in Chattanooga on Monday called the United Auto Workers campaign at the plant "un-American." He said a vote in favor of the union would lead the wide GOP majorities in the state Legislature to take a dim view of future incentives aimed at expanding production.

Volkswagen received a more than $500 million incentive package as part of its decision to build the plant in Chattanooga in 2008.

About 1,500 workers are eligible to vote in the three-day union election that starts Wednesday.

