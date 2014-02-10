State inmates to pay less for interstate calls - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State inmates to pay less for interstate calls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The cost of placing an interstate phone call has dropped significantly for inmates in Davidson County and throughout the Tennessee prison system.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/Ntb9HV) reports the rate decrease is due to new rules issued by the Federal Communications Commission.

Alex Friedmann of the Tennessee-based Prison Legal News said inmates would now pay $3.75 for a 15 minute collect calls. That's compared to $12.80 charged to state inmates and $18.34 charged to Davidson inmates.

Friedmann said his organization and other advocacy groups petitioned the FCC for the change.

Tennessee Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dorinda Carter said the state would comply with the order but noted that there is a relatively small percentage of interstate calls by prison inmates.

 

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

