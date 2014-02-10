7 more Vols cited on alcohol-related charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Seven more Tennessee football players have received citations in connection with a party that led to the arrests of two current players and one former Volunteer.

A police report filed by the Knox County Sheriff's Office states that linebackers Curt Maggitt, Jakob Johnson and Jalen Reeves-Maybin were cited for providing alcohol to underage people. Offensive lineman Dontavius Blair, defensive lineman Malik Brown, cornerback Justin Coleman and defensive end Dimarya Mixon were cited for underage consumption.

Linebacker A.J. Johnson and former linebacker Dontavis Sapp were arrested on charges of purchasing alcohol for a person underage and resisting arrest. Nose tackle Danny O'Brien was charged with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and underage consumption of alcohol.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones says he's aware of the situation and is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.