GA gov to talk storm preparation with agency heads

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's governor planned to meet with the heads of agencies that will be involved in the state's winter weather response.

Gov. Nathan Deal planned to meet at 11 a.m. Monday with the heads of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the state Department of Transportation, the State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Public Health and the Department of Community Health. Representatives from power companies were also expected to attend the meeting.

Following the meeting with his operations command, Deal plans to hold a news conference at noon to discuss storm preparations.

The National Weather Service forecasts that rain Monday night will change to snow by Tuesday morning, likely mixing with sleet during the day. Snow is expected from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

