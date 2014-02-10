Parents pay tribute to son who lived 10 days

Josh and Robbyn Blick have faced the worst that any parent could imagine: They said goodbye to their baby boy, Zion Isaiah Blick, who lived only 10 days after his birth.

While Zion is gone, he is not forgotten. A video and series of Instagram photos the Blicks produced chronicling their baby's short, sweet life has gone viral, with the hashtag #IHeartZion, and has been seen by tens of thousands of people around the world. The Blicks, who have four older sons, live in Lake Zurich, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, where Josh is a youth pastor for a local church.

"Dear Zion, my little tiny miracle," Josh Blick says in their video tribute to their son, "I want you to know that you didn't have to be big, and tall, or even loud for us to notice you. You didn't have to stand in front of a pulpit, or write a book to capture our attention. You just did. In fact you did more in your ten days on earth that I could ever hope to. This is the hardest thing that I've ever had to do, but I want you to know, I am so proud of you."

"We love Zion so much and we are willing to share his story," Robbyn Blick wrote in an email to TODAY Moms. "He was such a blessing to our family and friends and so many others."



Zion was born with Trisomy 18, a genetic disorder that was diagnosed during pregnancy. While the disorder is generally fatal, the Blicks decided to go through with the pregnancy, they told The Blaze, saying they wanted to give Zion the chance to live, if only for a short while. Zion died peacefully on Jan. 21 at home, his parents said.