Actor Chris Kattan Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After SoCal Freeway Crash

Actor and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Kattan was booked on suspicion of DUI after a crash early Monday on a SoCal freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The comedian was involved in a crash on the 101 Freeway with a road crew work truck, authorities said. No major injuries were reported after the 2 a.m. crash on the westbound side of the freeway in the Van Nuys area.

The CHP received a 911 call regarding a driver swerving "all over the roadway" at slow speeds before the crash, according to a CHP crash report.

Video showed Kattan's 2011 Mercedes Benz sedan with significant front-end damage being loaded onto a flatbed after it collided with the work crew's truck, which also was damaged in the crash. Orange cones, sign boards and flashing warning arrows marked the location where the Caltrans crew was working on a guardrail on the right shoulder of the freeway.

Kattan crossed the cone pattern and slammed into the back of the work truck, crash investigators said.

Kattan failed a field sobriety test, according to the CHP.

Several westbound lanes were closed near Balboa Boulevard during the crash cleanup.

Kattan, 43, became a cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 1996 and remained a regular on the show until 2003.

