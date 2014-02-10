Atlanta braces for winter storm, preparing for the worst - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta braces for winter storm, preparing for the worst

By NBC News

ATLANTA (WXIA) - With the possibility of two winter storms looming, residents around the Atlanta metro area said they weren't taking any chances.

Many people loaded up at Intown Ace Hardware in downtown Decatur, GA on Sunday afternoon.

Gary Dixon was storing up on ice-melting salt.

"I might be overreacting, but I'll just be ready," Dixon.

Ace Hardware stores across town were sold out of the ice melter by Sunday afternoon.

