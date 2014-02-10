Robbery suspects arrested in Gordon Co. following chase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Robbery suspects arrested in Gordon Co. following chase

GORDON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Deputies arrested two armed robbery suspects out of Whitfield County Thursday.

Gordon County officials received an alert to be on the lookout for two armed robbery suspects.

Within a minute of receiving the broadcast, a deputy spotted the suspects' van traveling on I-75 near Resaca.

When he tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects gave chase, fleeing towards Calhoun.

Calhoun Police used stop sticks to pop the tires. The van continued for a mile before finally stopping.

Officers arrested Patrick Edwards and Brian Lehtimaki of Garden City, MI. They face charges of obstructing officers and traffic related offenses in Gordon County as well as the robbery in Whitfield County.

Deputies located what is believed to be part of the proceeds of the robbery in the van.

