Pilots often head to wrong airports, reports show

By JOAN LOWY, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Do you know the way to San Jose? Quite a few airline pilots apparently don't.
On at least 150 flights, including one involving a Southwest Airlines
jet last month in Missouri and a jumbo cargo plane last fall in Kansas,
U.S. commercial air carriers have either landed at the wrong airport or
started to land and realized their mistake in time, according to a
search by The Associated Press of government safety databases and media
reports since the early 1990s.
A particular trouble spot is San Jose, CA. The list of landing
mistakes includes six reports of pilots preparing to land at Moffett
Field, a joint civilian-military airport, when they meant to go to
Mineta San Jose International Airport, about 10 miles to the southeast.
The airports are south of San Francisco in California's Silicon Valley.
"This event occurs several times every winter in bad weather when we work on Runway 12," a San Jose airport tower controller said in a November 2012 report describing how an airliner headed for Moffett after being cleared to land at San Jose. A controller at a different facility who noticed the impending landing on radar warned his colleagues with a telephone hotline that piped his voice directly into the San Jose tower's loudspeakers. The plane was waved off in time.
In nearly all the incidents, the pilots were cleared by controllers
to guide the plane based on what they could see rather than relying on
automation. Many incidents occur at night, with pilots reporting they
were attracted by the runway lights of the first airport they saw during
descent. Some pilots said they disregarded navigation equipment that
showed their planes slightly off course because the information didn't
match what they were seeing out their windows -- a runway straight
ahead.
"You've got these runway lights, and you are looking at them, and
they're saying: 'Come to me, come to me. I will let you land.' They're
like the sirens of the ocean," said Michael Barr, a former Air Force
pilot who teaches aviation safety at the University of Southern
California.
Using NASA's Aviation Safety Reporting System, along with news
accounts and reports sent to other federal agencies, the AP tallied 35
landings and 115 approaches or aborted landing attempts at wrong
airports by commercial passenger and cargo planes over more than two
decades.
The tally doesn't include every event. Many are not disclosed to the
media, and reports to the NASA database are voluntary. The Federal
Aviation Administration investigates wrong airport landings and many
near-landings, but those reports aren't publicly available. FAA
officials turned down a request by The Associated Press for access to
those records, saying some may include information on possible
violations of safety regulations by pilots and might be used in an
enforcement action.
NASA, on the other hand, scrubs its reports of identifying information to protect confidentiality, including names of pilots, controllers and airlines. While the database is operated by the space agency, it is paid for by the FAA and its budget has been frozen since 1997, said database director Linda Connell. As a result, fewer incident reports are being entered even though the volume of reports has soared, she said.
The accounts that are available paint a picture of repeated close
calls, especially in parts of the country where airports are situated
close together with runways similarly angled, including Nashville and
Smyrna in Tennessee, Tucson and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona,
and several airports in South Florida.
In a report filed last July, for example, an airline captain
described how his MD-80 was lined up to land at what he thought was San
Antonio International Airport when a rider in the cockpit's jump seat
"shouted out that we were headed for Lackland Air Force Base." The first
officer, who was flying the plane, quickly aborted the landing and
circled around to line up for the correct airport. The captain later
thanked the cockpit passenger and phoned the San Antonio tower. "They
did not seem too concerned," he reported, "and said this happens rather
frequently there."
Continental Airlines' regional carriers flying from Houston to Lake
Charles Regional Airport on the Louisiana Gulf Coast have at least three
times mistakenly landed at the smaller, nearby Southland Executive
field. Both airports have runways painted with the numbers 15 and 33 to
reflect their compass headings. Runways are angled based on prevailing
winds.
The recent wrong airport landings by a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 in Missouri and an Atlas Air Boeing 747 freighter in Kansas have heightened safety concerns. The Southwest pilots stopped just short of a ravine at the end of the short runway in Hollister, Mo., when they meant to land on a runway twice as long at the nearby Branson airport. Of the 35 documented wrong landings, 23 occurred at airports with shorter runways. The runways were longer in three cases, they were the same length in two and the wrong airport wasn't identified or its runway length was unavailable in seven.
FAA officials emphasized that cases of wrong airport landings are
rare. There are nearly 29,000 commercial aircraft flights daily in the
U.S., but only eight wrong airport landings by U.S. carriers in the last
decade, according to AP's tally. None has resulted in death or injury.
"The FAA reviews reported wrong-airport incidents to determine
whether steps such as airfield lighting adjustments may reduce pilot
confusion," the agency said in a statement.
But John Goglia, a former National Transportation Safety Board member
and aviation safety expert, says the FAA and the NTSB should be
concerned. Air crashes are nearly always the result of a string of
safety lapses rather than a single mistake, he noted. Attempts to land
at wrong airports represent "another step up the ladder toward a riskier
operation," he said.
Runway condition is also a worry when a plane makes a mistaken
approach. When an air traffic controller clears a plane to land on a
specific runway, "you know you pretty much have a clear shot at a couple
of miles of smooth concrete," said Rory Kay, a training captain at a
major airline. "If you choose to land somewhere else, then all bets are
off. There could be a bloody big hole in the middle of the runway. There
could be a barrier across it. There could be vehicles working on it."
In some reports, pilots said they were saved from making a wrong
airport landing by an alert controller. That was the case for an MD-80
captain who nearly landed his mid-sized airliner at Page Field, a small
airport in Fort Myers, Fla., used mainly by private pilots, instead of
the much larger Southwest Florida International Airport nearby. A
controller caught the mistake in time and suggested the captain explain
the detour by telling passengers the flight was "touring downtown" Fort
Myers.
"I was pretty shaken as to what could have happened and was very glad
to have an understanding, helpful (controller)," the captain said.
"They (controllers) said there would be no problem with (the FAA) and
that this was a common occurrence."