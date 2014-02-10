Latest thinking on snow chances

(WRCB) - Good Monday. I know. You want to know unequivocally if it is going to snow at your house... yes or no.

I will do the best I can. The problem is both Tuesday and Wednesday we are on the northern edge of a system that will bring snow to Alabama and Georgia, and MIGHT bring snow to Chattanooga.

Any deviation in the forecast path at all will be the difference between getting decent snow and getting nothing at all.

One thing is sure. This will not be like 2 weeks ago. Then we had snow falling into air that was below freezing for 3 solid days. This time, we will have temps just below freezing for a few hours Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but it will rapidly warm into the low 40s each day. So while some areas of ice on the roads is certainly likely, it won't be prolonged or as life-halting as 2 weeks ago.

Timing. Right now, it looks like round one of potential snowfall will be Tuesday mid-morning. Snow will begin to migrate northward, and give some pretty decent snow to the NE Ga mountains into the Blue Ridge. There is a Winter Weather Warning for that area in which 2-4" could fall.

We will also see some snow falling across much of N. Ga into NE Al. 1-2" are possible there through Tuesday afternoon and they are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

One thing to note is the Tennessee side around Chattanooga is NOT under any advisories, watches, or warnings at this time... either for tomorrow OR Wednesday. Please note that does NOT mean we will not get snow. It simply means right now the weather service believes the major worry area will be south of Chattanooga.

For Wednesday, I think our prospects look better for snow in Chattanooga. Round 2 of this system will move by to our south, but looks like it stay north enough to produce 1"-2" of snow in Chattanooga and surrounding areas Wednesday morning, changing into mixed precipitation Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday through the weekend look dry as we warm into the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY:

8am... Overcast / Flurry or Sprinkle?, 34

Noon... Overcast, 39

3pm... Overcast, 45

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 41

9pm... Partly Cloudy, 37

