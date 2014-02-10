TN putting focus on STDs

Working Together for You

A question that's usually too embarrassing to ask even family members has begun confronting drivers across metro Chattanooga.

"Do YOU have Gonorrhea?" the billboards ask bluntly. "A simple test can tell."

The billboards, including 15 planned for Chattanooga over the next year, were commissioned by the Tennessee Department of Health as a part of a statewide public awareness effort focusing on sexually transmitted diseases and targeting metro areas across the state.

It's an important question to ask in this region, health officials say.

Read more from our News Partner the Times Free Press.


