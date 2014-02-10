Ga. bracing for another round of winter weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ga. bracing for another round of winter weather

ATLANTA (AP) - With another round of winter weather bearing down, Georgia's governor plans to hold a briefing to discuss preparations.

At a news conference at noon Monday, Gov. Nathan Deal also plans to provide updated information about when drivers need to be off the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch from 7 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday and a winter storm watch from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning for the metro Atlanta area.

The weather service says the metro area could see an inch of snow by Tuesday and possibly an additional 1 to 2 inches and some ice by Thursday. Parts of north Georgia could get even heavier snow.

Emergency officials throughout the area have been urging residents to prepare their homes and vehicles.

