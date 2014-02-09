Bowling For Life Tourney Nets $14,000

The 14th annual Tony O'Rear Bowling For Life Tournament is in the books and this year's event may be the greatest fundraiser so far.

Organizer Barbara Breedwell says this year's tournament raised more than $14,000 for St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

The yearly event, held at the Holiday Bowl on Brainerd Road, attracted 250 bowlers Sunday.

The fundraiser is held every year as a memorial to the late Tony O'Rear, Barbara's son who lost his battle with bone marrow cancer.

Breedwell wishes to thank all participants, sponsor US 101 & Holiday Bowl

