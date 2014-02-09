UT Football Player Arrests

Tennessee Head Football Coach Butch Jones enters new territory, the first arrest of players under his Volunteer regime.



The players are A. J. Johnson, Danny O'Brien and former Vol Dontavis Sapp.



It happened early Sunday morning in Knoxville after officers were called out to a large party at an apartment complex.



According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, O'Brien was charged with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, and underage consumption.



22 year olds Johnson and Sapp were also charged with resisting arrest and alcoholic beverage purchase violations.



The University released the following statement from Butch Jones, "We are aware of the situation and are still in the preliminary stages of gathering all facts and information. We have very high standards and expectations within our football program at the University of Tennessee, and appropriate action will be taken."