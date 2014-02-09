TDOT preps roads for possible winter weather

TDOT sprayed the roads with brine Sunday afternoon and hope to add a second coat on Monday morning before precipitation falls.



They say after that they'll be on standby with trucks full of salt and plows ready to go.



"We try to be proactive than reactive. Sometimes reactive doesn't work very well so we try to be proactive whenever we can," said Jennifer Flynn, TDOT. "Hopefully it won't be anything, but we'll be prepared no matter what."



The interstates and state routes were sprayed down with a brine mixture made of beet juice and calcium chloride.



"The beet juice will help it stick to the pavement better because there may be a change that it rains before it snows so this will give our mixture a chance to remain on the roadway surface," said Flynn.



Flynn says the mixture will aide against the snow, making it easier to remove from the roads.



"Brine works very well on the snow. It keeps it very slushy and we can just push it out of the way," said Flynn.



She says all hands will be on deck.



"Here in Hamilton County we'll have 12 big trucks with salt and then the brine trucks are all out doing their thing right now," said Flynn.



They won't stop until the job is done.



"We'll keep working. We'll work around the clock until we get to dry pavement. That's our goal is to get dry pavement and to keep people moving," said Flynn. "We don't want anybody spending the night anywhere other than their homes."



Channel 3 also spoke with the Chattanooga Public Works Department; they said they will be spraying bridges and over passes with brine Monday afternoon.



They will continue to monitor the roads through Tuesday night.