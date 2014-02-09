Straw poll could let Dade Co. residents weigh in on beer, wine in restaurants

Working Together For You

When the May 20 primary election comes, Dade County, Ga., voters likely will weigh in on whether restaurants should be allowed to sell beer and wine.

The county's Democratic Party plans to propose the idea of a wet county as a nonbinding straw poll question.

"We're basically just asking the voters, 'Would you want it?'" county Democratic Party member Tom McMahan said.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

