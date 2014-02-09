Straw poll could let Dade Co. residents weigh in on beer, wine i - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Straw poll could let Dade Co. residents weigh in on beer, wine in restaurants

Posted: Updated:
By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

When the May 20 primary election comes, Dade County, Ga., voters likely will weigh in on whether restaurants should be allowed to sell beer and wine.

The county's Democratic Party plans to propose the idea of a wet county as a nonbinding straw poll question.

"We're basically just asking the voters, 'Would you want it?'" county Democratic Party member Tom McMahan said.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.