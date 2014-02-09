How to Solve Tech's Diversity Problem? Start With Schools

Tamara Battle had always been
interested in math and science, and was good at it, too. So when she
entered Borough of Manhattan Community College in 1992, she tested well
enough to be placed into calculus-based physics. On the first day of
class, she realized two things: she was the only black woman in the
room, and she had no idea what the professor was talking about.
"It
was like, ‘ok, everyone knows what a vector is, right?'" Battle
recalled. "I looked around, way out of my league, and realized, ‘Wow,
this is going to be a challenge.'"
It's not that Battle
didn't have the smarts to keep up. It's that she'd never even taken
calculus. She'd also never met a scientist or science teacher who looked
like her. Instead of encouraging her to pursue math and tech, Battle's
guidance counselor had informed her she probably wouldn't graduate from
her Brooklyn high school.
Even 20 years later, Battle's situation isn't unique. A new analysis
of College Board data from Georgia Tech finds that among 30,000 high
school students who took the Advanced Placement Computer Science exam in
2013, Hispanic and African-American students accounted for only 8 and 3
percent of test takers, respectively. Among 2013 AP Calculus test
takers, only 5.5 percent were black and 13 percent were Hispanic, well
below their share of the population. This lack of early engagement in
STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) has a
domino effect: In 2011, for example, underrepresented minorities earned
9,736, or 12.5 percent, of all engineering bachelor's degrees, even
though they're nearly 30 percent of the population. Logically, those
figures affect who will land some of the highest-paying, most readily
available jobs of the future.
For
Barbara Ericson, director of outreach at Georgia Tech's College of
Computing and the one who analyzed the data, AP exams are "the canaries
in the coalmine," the best way to track which high school students are
engaged in STEM subjects. "The students taking those tests are the ones
who are going off to college in these fields," said Ericson. Female,
black, Hispanic, and Native American students are vastly
underrepresented in all of them.
Diversity
in STEM fields is a national problem, but it varies by region: In
states like Texas, California, New York, and Maryland, the statistics
are not nearly as dismal as in states like Mississippi and New Mexico,
where no African-American students took the AP Computer Science exams.
In fact, in Mississippi, only one student took that exam, period. No
students took it in Wyoming.
"Computer science in some states has
just about disappeared, and that's not good because it's one of the
fastest growing fields," said Ericson, noting that Mississippi had 40
people take the test in 2001. Computer science "is a foundational skill
for any STEM field. Nowadays, you couldn't map the human genome without
computer science skills."
Rep.
Donna Edwards, D-Md., a strong advocate in Congress for diversity in
STEM fields, says it all comes down to funding elementary and high
schools early on, from both the private sector and the National Science
Foundation. And that funding, in turn, comes down to legislation—like
the amendment Edwards added to the COMPETES Reauthorization Act of 2010,
which prioritizes under-represented minorities and teachers in
high-need schools for fellowship grants. "You need governors and state
legislators that actually push for this, or else you're going to have a
problem," she said.
Edwards also points to
the STEM Opportunities Act of 2013, which is currently stalled in the
House of Representatives. The law, among other things, would bring more
resources to historically black colleges and minority-serving
institutions in dire need of research funding. "[This funding] would
really turn the tide," Edwards said. "These places serve the
fastest-growing part of our population."
These
university programs do exist on a smaller scale, and they seem to be
working. In Mississippi, infamously ranked last in education nationally,
there's the Louis Stokes Mississippi Alliance for Minority
Participation, a consortium of eight colleges across the state that
concentrates on recruiting minority students to STEM disciplines. Funded
by the National Science Foundation, the program provides scholarships
for around 300 promising minority students statewide who are referred by
faculty or, in some cases, recruited in high school. The program also
helps the students to attend conferences, pursue graduate education,
find employment and score internships.
Dr.
Andre Heath, LSMAMP's site coordinator at Southern Mississippi
University, said the program does a lot of catch-up. Many students find
themselves inadequately prepared, like Tamara Battle did at BMCC years
ago.
"The students that do come here need some kind of remediation," said Heath.
There's
little funding in the state for the pipeline before college—so Heath
and the LSMAMP students try to fill the gap by visiting middle schools
and high schools.
Chris Bolden,
22, came to LSMAMP from Natchez, Miss., where he was raised by a single
mom making just over minimum wage. "I pretty much figured I wouldn't be
able to afford college," he said. But it seemed possible once he heard
about the program at USM through an African-American student named
LaShonda, who paid a visit to his high school class. He ended up getting
a full scholarship studying microbiology and plans to go for his Ph.D.
He and the other LSMAMP students make the rounds at schools around the
Jackson and Hattiesburg area, encouraging kids to do the same.
"One time, when I asked a boy what
he wanted to do when he grew up, he told me, ‘I want to work at Burger
King,'" said another LSMAMP student, Taylor Nunnery, of his visit to a
middle school. "That kinda got to me. He didn't know anything else
because his mom worked there." It's important for Nunnery to be in front
of these young students, he said, physically showing them what else is
out there.
"These kids need to
see people like Chris and Taylor, people that are successful but who
aren't athletes or entertainers," said Heath.
For
Battle, seeing a black scientist for the first time made all the
difference. She ended up transferring from BMCC to the historically
black Medgar Evers College, and participating in the school's own
version of the Louis Stokes Alliance. At a conference sponsored by the
program, she met an African-American engineer from NASA. "I told him,
‘This is crazy. Who am I, a little black girl from Brooklyn, to think
that I can do research at NASA?' And he responded, ‘I'm a black man who
grew up in a farm in Ohio. Why not?'" A tiny moment like that, Battle
said, "redefined my thinking."
Battle
ended up majoring in environmental science and became one of the
Graduate STEM Fellows in K-12 Education at Howard University, which both
funded her own research and gave her an opportunity to work with
elementary-, middle-, and high school kids. Nowadays, she helps manage
that same program as a science assistant at the National Science
Foundation, her opportunity to "give back." The K-12 level, she says, is
"by far" the most important.
"All
I knew back then was that I loved math," Battle said. "I didn't even
know the [STEM] world existed, and nobody told me. We need to make sure
little African-American girls know that this world exists."