Winter storm watch issued for north Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Winter storm watch issued for north Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Another round of winter weather is expected to coat north Georgia and the metro Atlanta region with snow early this week.

A winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Meteorologists say the storm could impact travel between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say it's unclear how far south snow will fall, but are asking middle Georgia residents to closely monitor the approaching weather system.

Snow and freezing rain is expected to fall along a line stretching from Carrollton through Atlanta and Homer in northeast Georgia. Forecasters say between 1 and 2 inches of snow could fall in some areas. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected to fall in the north and northeast Georgia mountains.

