Haslam not happy with legislative moves to limit his power

NASHVILLE — A new push is underway by some Republican lawmakers to increase the General Assembly's role in state government decisions that have traditionally been left to the governor, and the current Republican governor does not like their ideas.

"The intent of this legislation is not to take away the executive branch's ability to manage," said Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, in pushing one such bill last week. "The intent is to assert the Legislature's constitutional authority for oversight."

Hill's bill (HB1748) would require the governor to get specific approval from the Legislature for any move to lay off 50 or more state employees in any department or agency.

