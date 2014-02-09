Medical marijuana gains traction in the Deep South

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - An effort to bring a form of medical marijuana to the Deep South is gaining momentum.

Medical marijuana is legal in 20 states and the District of Columbia, but the idea had largely been dismissed in recent years in Southern states led by conservative Republicans.

That appears to be changing, with powerful lawmakers in Georgia and Alabama putting their weight behind bills that would allow for the limited use of cannabis oil by those with specific medical conditions.

The key to swaying the hearts of conservatives has been the stories of children suffering up to 100 seizures a day whose parents say they could benefit from the cannabis oil.

Other Southern states are also weighing the issue with varying levels of support.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.