Relic, artifact show draws crowd to Dalton

It's a museum for the hands-on learner — and most of the items are for sale.

That's how Mike Kent, owner and manager of the event, described the 19th annual Civil War Show and Sale at the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center in Dalton, which continues today.

"This is a great place to come and bring a kid, because it's not like being at a museum where everything is behind glass," Kent said. "In here you can pick up and handle everything. The dealers that are behind the table can tell you all about it."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

