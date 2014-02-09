Volquest: 3 UT football players arrested

Our news partners at WBIR are reporting that according to their partners, Volquest.com, three UT football players were arrested Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Brent Hubbs reports that the three players were A.J. Johnson, Dontavis Sapp, and Danny O'Brien.

Johnson and Sapp are linebackers, and Hubbs says they are roommates. O'Brien is a defensive lineman.

Hubbs says it appears there was a party at Sapp's apartment. A large number of people were there. Officers arrived and asked them to turn the music down. They did, but allegedly it was turned back up as the police were leaving.

Sapp and Johnson apparently argued with the officers. Sapp was arrested on a resisting arrest charge and for supplying alcohol to a minor. Johnson was charged with resisting arrest.

Danny O'Brien was apparently charged with underage consumption.

The university released a statement from Butch Jones, "We are aware of the situation and are still in the preliminary stages of gathering all facts and information. We have very high standards and expectations within our football program at the University of Tennessee, and appropriate action will be taken."

We have a call in to the University and Knox Co. Sheriff's Office for more information,and will keep you updated throughout the day. This is the first arrest of Volunteer football players since Butch Jones became head coach.