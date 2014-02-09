Pro-, anti-UAW activity gears up ahead of VW election

Union supporters and critics are stepping up activity ahead of this week's vote on organizing the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant in a city that's now ground zero in the fight over the future of the United Auto Workers in the South.

Two top officials in VW's works council network said Saturday in Chattanooga that they want to see a labor board crafted at the plant that doesn't follow the German model but rather is a fit for the U.S.

Meanwhile, a former president of manufacturing at the plant said he thought the UAW would hurt efforts to bring a new sport utility vehicle assembly line to Chattanooga.

