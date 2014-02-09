Pro-, anti-UAW activity gears up ahead of VW election - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pro-, anti-UAW activity gears up ahead of VW election

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Union supporters and critics are stepping up activity ahead of this week's vote on organizing the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant in a city that's now ground zero in the fight over the future of the United Auto Workers in the South.

Two top officials in VW's works council network said Saturday in Chattanooga that they want to see a labor board crafted at the plant that doesn't follow the German model but rather is a fit for the U.S.

Meanwhile, a former president of manufacturing at the plant said he thought the UAW would hurt efforts to bring a new sport utility vehicle assembly line to Chattanooga.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.