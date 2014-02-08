'Before I Die' board gets locals thinking about life

What started out as a service learning project for students at Goal Academy, turned into a lesson for the whole community.



For their project, students decided to put a piece of artwork on the Cleveland Greenway.



However, it's not your typical art piece, it's part of a world-wide movement and it's called the ‘Before I Die' project and it's message is simple. The board asks what you want to do before you go.





"The big goal in my life is to inspire people to be the best that they can be," said David Wilson.



While the question may seem slightly morbid, the meaning behind it may get you thinking.



"I want people to look at this and think about what is most important to them in life," said Wilson.



The slate has caught the attention of many who wander the greenway.



They've written their own thoughts in chalk, of what they want out of life.



"The way we look at this, it is a hopeful place where we can express ourselves," said Wilson.



Thousands of responses have been documented since the board was built in January; some funny, others serious, and many showing us we're not all that different.



"We all want to raise families, we all want to give back, we all want to make a difference, " said Wilson.



But whatever it is you want to do, Wilson says the message is simple.



"The powerful meaning is that in order to live a meaningful life, what is it that you want to accomplish?" said Wilson. "Don't wait until the end to accomplish something. Set goals, focus on them now and live life to the fullest."



Wilson says he and his students plan to change the theme of the board at some point, to spark other thoughts.



The board will be on the greenway for one year.



