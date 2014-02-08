VW Chattanooga releases statement on upcoming representation election

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Volkswagen Chattanooga CEO and Chairman, Frank Fischer:
"Volkswagen America is
committed to innovation and productivity in its manufacturing plant in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, to serve its American customers in the best way
possible. The jobs we've created here and the future we're building together go
hand in hand. Our commitment to Tennessee is a long term investment.
The Volkswagen Group is proud
of its record of cooperation and co-determination between employees, management
and the communities in which we live and work. Our Works Councils are key to
our success and productivity. It is a business model that helped to make
Volkswagen the second largest car company in the world. Our plant in
Chattanooga has the opportunity to create a uniquely American Works Council, in
which the company would be able to work cooperatively with our employees and
ultimately their union representatives, if the employees decide they
wish to be represented by a union."
"Volkswagen America has been
fortunate to have strong local partners here in Chattanooga and we will
continue to work with them as we move forward together."
Volkswagen Chattanooga
Vice President for Human Resources, Sebastian Patta:
"Volkswagen America
understands how important openness and transparency are in the workplace.
Democracy is an American ideal, and being open with our employees is a central
pillar of our Works Councils. Volkswagen's commitment to these values is
one of the reasons why, although the law allowed us to recognize the UAW without
an election on the basis of a card check, we asked the NLRB to conduct this
election. A secret ballot, one-worker-one-vote election furthers our
values at Volkswagen America and will help us grow stronger in the future with
our employees.
Outside political groups
won't divert us from the work at hand: innovating, creating jobs, growing, and
producing great automobiles. Fact is: Our employees are free to discuss and
state their opinions at the plant and to distribute campaign materials,
including flyers and other literature, irrespective of whether they are in
favor of or against a union. We wish to point out that our employees who are
against union representation as well as those in favor have consistently taken
advantage of and exercised these rights. Volkswagen America is committed
to defending our employees' legal right to make a free choice. It is their
decision. Volkswagen America will respect whatever choice they make."