Locals celebrate Black History Month by marching in Downtown Chattanooga

Several roads were blocked off near the downtown area for the 2nd Annual Black History Month Parade.

The event started at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on East MLK Boulevard.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and several community members attended, all for the same reason to celebrate Black History Month.

"Today we have people of all different religions, races, colors and political lines that are coming together to share African American History and Culture," said Dr. Woods.

The 2nd Annual Black History Month parade started off with the local dance team, Power in Motion, marching in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on East MLK Boulevard.

"Black, white, red, green and whatever. As long as we unite as a group of people than this world will be a better place," said Gill Schropshire , APPW.

Next up was, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. After thanking everyone for attending, he offered a strong message to the community, by saying each person should be empowered to write their own story.

"This is an important moment to spend the day to remember history and then think about the way it affects our future," said Mayor Berke.

Other community members also addressed the crowd. There was singing and dancing before everyone hit the streets to march.

Those that participated followed behind a police escort, fire truck and a motorcycle brigade.

After all the festivities, Channel 3 talked to the organizers connected to the event who shared what their hopes are moving forward.

"We all need to come together and push forward for the same thing and get a better understanding of all cultures," said George Calhoun, Event Organizer.

The march ended near Market Street and 7th street Saturday around 2 p.m.