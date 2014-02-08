Lawyer: Hazing charges at UGA are unfounded

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - An attorney representing at least one of 11 University of Georgia students accused of hazing says allegations that pledges were beaten are false.

Athens attorney Mo Wiltshire tells The Athens Banner-Herald (http://bit.ly/1jmHk9g) that the arrests of the fraternity members were unwarranted, and he plans a vigorous defense.

All 11 defendants have turned themselves in to face misdemeanor hazing charges after police say that students were beaten with fists during a Jan. 27 initiation ritual.

School officials say the Zeta Iota chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi has been suspended while the case is investigated.

UGA Police Chief Jimmy Williamson has said that some of the students who were beaten were injured but none required medical treatment.

If convicted, the students face up to 12 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

