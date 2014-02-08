Cleveland Library seeks radio frequency identification technolog - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland Library seeks radio frequency identification technology

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) -

Radio might be the route for improving circulation processes at the Cleveland-Bradley County Public Library, officials said.

Library trustees voted 7-0 at a recent meeting to request proposals for a radio frequency identification system that's expected to ease check-in and check-out of materials, increase inventory accuracy and provide significant productivity gains.

The technology, which is used in retail store security systems and "fast pass" credit-card payment devices at automated fuel pumps, will allow for an "improved and friendly process" for patrons who want to use self-checkout stations, library Director Andrew Hunt said.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

