Bradley schools to address disputed liquor tax revenues

The Bradley County Board of Education's executive committee and attorney James Logan will meet with the Cleveland City Council on Monday about the school system's pursuit of $720,000 in disputed liquor tax revenues.

The dispute is whether the city owes the money under state law directing half of liquor tax proceeds to county schools, or whether the city can keep the money for its own independent school system.

On Thursday, the school board voted 6-0 to ask Cleveland to apply that sum toward payments Bradley County Schools are making to the city in a $1.4 million sales tax revenue settlement.

Read more from our partners at Times Free Press.

