Ooltewah man arrested for animal cruelty

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert S. Mastin, of Ooltewah, on Thursday morning on the charge of cruelty to animals.

Mastin was being interviewed on an unrelated matter by Officer Matthew Purvis at his ex-wife's home in Apison when a dog — later identified by Mastin as his own — brushed up against Mastin's leg.

Mastin proceeded to kick the dog in the ribs and yelled at the dog to go away "for no apparent reason," according to the arrest report. The kick caused the dog to yelp and run away, and Purvis arrested Mastin.

