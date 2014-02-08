Ooltewah man arrested for animal cruelty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Ooltewah man arrested for animal cruelty

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
OOLTEWAH, TN (Times Free Press) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert S. Mastin, of Ooltewah, on Thursday morning on the charge of cruelty to animals.

Mastin was being interviewed on an unrelated matter by Officer Matthew Purvis at his ex-wife's home in Apison when a dog — later identified by Mastin as his own — brushed up against Mastin's leg.

Mastin proceeded to kick the dog in the ribs and yelled at the dog to go away "for no apparent reason," according to the arrest report. The kick caused the dog to yelp and run away, and Purvis arrested Mastin.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.