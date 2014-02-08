Revamped prairie dog exhibit opens at Chattanooga Zoo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Revamped prairie dog exhibit opens at Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Sidewinder, Flower, Digger and Tuskers really have their work cut out for them: These four prairie dogs have a brand new home to tunnel at the Chattanooga Zoo.

On Friday, the zoo opened its revamped prairie dog exhibit before an audience of more than 20 staff members, supporters, biologists and Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy students.

The original exhibit was built in 1998 but was closed last year for renovations. After a semester of work from a team of University of Tennessee at Chattanooga engineering and biology students, the 400-square-foot, open-air exhibit is back in business -- and in dire need of an intricate burrow system.

