Girls Scouts deliver food with cookies in Hamilton County

If the Meals on Wheels program had more volunteers, it could feed more residents who can't cook for themselves, program manager Stacie Smith said.

Nearly 700 senior citizens are on the Meals on Wheels waiting list in the Southeast Tennessee Development District's 10-county area, including 438 in Hamilton County.

Hamilton County has 53 volunteers delivering food to 225 seniors but some volunteers only come once a month. Any time a volunteer can give is appreciated, but at least another 50 volunteers are needed to allow all meals to be delivered to seniors within two hours so the hot food doesn't become cold, Smith said.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press

