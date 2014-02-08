Northeast Ga. job fair to draw 60+ employers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Northeast Ga. job fair to draw 60+ employers

ATLANTA (AP) - A career expo in northeast Georgia aims to give job seekers a chance to talk to dozens of companies with jobs to fill.

The career expo is set for Feb. 25 at Lanier Technical College's Forsyth campus in Cumming.

More than 60 area companies with immediate job openings and future positions will be on hand. The career fields represented by the companies that have registered for the event include manufacturing, staffing, retail, government, education, health care, computers and technology, industrial, among others.

Participants can also get expert advice on resumes, interviews and career transition.

Job seekers should dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to interview.

The expo is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Labor, Lanier Tech and the Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.

