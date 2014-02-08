US Declares Tenn. truck company imminent hazard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has declared a Tennessee trucker and his trucking company to be "imminent hazards" to the public and has ordered both out of service.

On Friday, federal transportation authorities announced that Ricky L. Hatfield and his Tazewell, Tenn.-based company, Hatfield Trucking, have been ordered to immediately cease operation.

The order comes after Hatfield was accused of being drunk while driving a tractor-trailer and severely injuring two people before fleeing the scene of the interstate crash in Franklin County, Pa. A message left for Hatfield's public defender was not immediately returned Friday.

Federal authorities say the 41-year-old truck driver was convicted in 2009 of driving under the influence of alcohol in Utah.

The out-of-service order applies to all vehicles owned or operated by Hatfield Trucking.

